National Night Out: Bridging gap in law enforcement, community

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Cities and towns across the country are hoping to bridge the gap between law enforcement and communities.

Tuesday is “National Night Out on Crime.” The annual event promotes police-community partnerships and provides activities to promote safer neighborhoods.

There are several events in our area Tuesday night.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department will host events at the New Hope Community Center and Kingdom Vision Church on Frontage Road.

The Columbus Police Department will have activities at five community centers: Townsend, East Columbus, Northaven Woods, Sandfield, and Sim Scott.

And the Starkville Police Department will host its event at the Starkville Sportsplex.

All of celebrations will include activities for children, food, and giveaways.

