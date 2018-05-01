National program for volunteering honors Nettleton teen

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBI) – A Nettleton teen was recognized in Washington for her volunteer efforts.

Grace McAllister, 15, was selected last month as one of Mississippi’s top youth volunteers.

- Advertisement -

Although McAllister couldn’t attend last night’s ceremony, Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn paid tribute to her volunteer work.

McAllister’s fight for children traumatized by sexual abuse is what earned her the honor.

Grace knows how the victims feel. She was sexually abused by a family member for several years before the crimes were reported.

Her story inspired countless others.

See our earlier piece on her story here.

The honor she receives isn’t just for the trophy case either, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program gives honorees a $1,000 award as well.

Also from our area, Madison Ray of Ackerman, Sarah Tidwell of Water Valley and John Wilkinson of Oxford were selected as distinguished finalists.