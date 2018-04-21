STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday is National Record Store Day and you don’t have to look far to get your hands on some vinyl.

Scooter’s Records in Starkville hasn’t been open long but has already started to make its mark.

“I did more business in the first hour than I have in any single day since I’ve been open and I’ve been doing pretty good so today’s been awesome. Today’s been amazing,” said Scooter’s Records owner Scott Thomas.

Thomas knew he had a passion for records from a young age.

He wanted to open his own store as soon as he graduated college.

“I grew up with records. My aunt whenever I was young she ran a record store in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. I’ve been collecting records all my life,” said Thomas.

The problem was Records had started to make the change to CD’s.

He didn’t let this dream die and once he saw that records were coming back he knew what he had to do.

He opened his store five months ago and even then he knew that Record Store Day was going to be one of his busiest days of the year.

“I opened up at 9. Whenever I got here at about 7:30 there was already a line of people that was waiting outside. Because you know it’s like first come first serve and you know there a limited number of things. So by the time I opened there was going around the corner there there was probably about 60 people going outside waiting to get in,” said Thomas.

They got there early because of the limited editions that would be launched.

“Record store day is you know for brick and mortar record stores. It’s always a great day because for one there all kind of, for record nerds it’s like special releases. Just for record store day. The only place you can buy them is in a record store. You can’t get the stuff online,” said Thomas.

R. J. Morgan, is friends with Thomas and shares his views on records.

“Sort of a throw back you know. It really makes you appreciate music a little more when you have so much. When your listening to digital music it’s so accessible but for a record I have to take the time to put it on and sit down and listen to it so it’s a different feeling. It’s more aesthetic,” said Morgan.

Thomas said he is already looking forward to next years Record Store Day.