National Strength and Conditioning Foundation awards grant to MSU’s Gillen for research

Zachary Gillen - Assistant Professor of exercise physiology at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (Press Release) – According to a Mississippi State University Press Release, Zachary Gillen, an assistant professor of exercise physiology at Mississippi State, is receiving a prestigious national grant to advance his research in better understanding how different resistance training intensities maximize human performance.

The National Strength and Conditioning Association Foundation’s Young Investigator Grant recognizes Gillen’s dedication to academic excellence and potential to make a meaningful impact in the field. He will use the $23,293 award to support his work in MSU’s Department of Kinesiology, where he directs the Resistance Exercise Performance Lab, which analyzes physiological and biomechanical responses to exercise.

“Dr. Gillen is doing exciting research in strength and conditioning, and this grant will help move that work forward,” said JohnEric Smith, department head. “He’s not only advancing research in performance through resistance training, but also creating meaningful, hands-on learning opportunities for our students. We’re excited to see the NSCA supporting his efforts and look forward to the impact his work will have on both our field and our students.”

Founded in 2007, the NSCA Foundation is a nonprofit organization supporting the advancement of strength and conditioning practical applications. It provides funding to members taking part in educational and research endeavors.

“Gillen’s proposed study is in alignment with the mission of the NSCA Foundation, and we are looking forward to the outcomes of the study to educate the industry,” said Scott Caulfield, NSCA Foundation board president.

A member of the NSCA since 2012, Gillen currently serves as the state director. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in exercise physiology from Midwestern State University and his doctorate in exercise physiology and nutrition from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Since its establishment, the NSCA Foundation has awarded 214 research grants, 27 coaching advancement grants, and 676 scholarships, totaling more than $4 million to outstanding individuals within the strength and conditioning community.

MSU’s College of Education, home of the Department of Kinesiology, also includes four additional academic departments, a division of education, one research unit and numerous service units. Learn more at www.educ.msstate.edu.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.