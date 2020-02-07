National Weather Service confirms seven tornadoes during severe weather

Seven tornadoes were confirmed during Wednesday’s severe weather throughout Mississippi.

The National Weather Service has been conducting surveys throughout the state following the outbreak of severe weather.

Confirmed tornadoes:

Attala County: EF-1

Attala/Choctaw County: EF-2

Clarke/Jasper/Lauderdale counties: EF-2

Simpson County: EF-1

Smith County: EF-Unknown (Final rating pending)

Yazoo County: EF-1

Yazoo/Holmes/Attala counties: EF-2

Nine counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA. Those counties are Attala, Clarke, Holmes, Jasper, Lauderdale, Leake, Marion, Simpson, and Yazoo.

4,700 power outages were reported in the state Wednesday night.

Residents are asked to report damage to homes or businesses from the storm to their county emergency management office.