NaviRetail talks retail recruitment at city council meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Councilmen met with one potential retail recruiter for the “Friendly City.”

NaviRetail is the first to speak before council with its approach to bring more retail to Columbus.

NaviRetail, appears to be research driven and aims to seek out what it is the people of Columbus desire.

CEO of NaviRetail, Casey Kidd, is a Pontotoc native and has been in business for the last 3 years.

He says he’s grateful for the opportunity to hopefully service the City of Columbus.

“I think Columbus is a solid market and obviously as a young company, we’re looking for success stories. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think that we would have success in Columbus. I’m very confident that we’d be able to do that for them,” said Kidd.

Mayor Robert Smith said generating more revenue for the city is the goal.

“The city, our bread and butter is the tax base. So, the more retail development we have in the city of Columbus, the better the tax base,” said Smith.

Council did not make a decision Monday and expect to hear from other retail recruiters in the coming weeks.