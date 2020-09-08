Navistar Defense to bring 500 jobs to West Point location

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A military vehicle manufacturer brings new employment opportunities to West Point.

Navistar Defense announces plans to add 500 new jobs to its location in Clay County.

The company also plans to upgrade its facility by investing 8 million dollars into it.

CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK, Joe Max Higgins said just a few years ago, Clay County had the state’s highest unemployment rate.

Thanks to companies like PECO, Yokohama, Plum Creek, and now Navistar, all of that is changing.

“Today’s 500 jobs at Navistar, that a lot of jobs in a town that’s relatively quite small… They’ve got a process in place that they can start taking applications immediately for those jobs, and we’re excited for West Point and Clay County. We’re excited for the Golden Triangle,” said Higgins.

Navistar Defense has been in West Point since 2005.

The company plans to fill the 500 new jobs by 2024, which will bring the facility’s employment to 525.