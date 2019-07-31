Navy fighter jet crashes north of Los Angeles

A F/A-18E Super Hornet jet from the U.S. Navy has crashed Wednesday near the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, according to a tweet from the U.S. Naval Air Forces.

The tweet also said “search-and-rescue efforts are underway.”

At approximately 10:00 a.m PST an F/A-18E crashed near @NAWS_CL. Search-and-rescue efforts are underway. — flynavy (@flynavy) July 31, 2019

There was no immediate word on the condition of the pilot. No further details were provided.

The base is located some 150 miles north of Los Angeles, according to its website, and is located in the Western Mojave Desert region of California. The installation is the Navy’s largest single landholding, representing 85% of the Navy’s land for Research, Development, Acquisition, Test and Evaluation (RDAT&E) use and 38% of the Navy’s land holdings worldwide. In total, its two ranges and main site cover more than 1.1 million acres, an area larger than the state of Rhode Island, the website said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.