NBA legend surprises Parkland students at graduation

Recently retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade surprised students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, at their graduation over the weekend. The Miami Heat legend, who has commemorated the victims of the Parkland school shooting in the past, delivered a touching speech at the ceremony Sunday.

Wade has been an active supporter of the Parkland school and its students since the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people. Fittingly enough, he was chosen to be a speaker at the graduation and spoke about the impact the students have had on him. Videos on social media show the 13-time all-star up on the podium in front of a huge arena.

- Advertisement -

“My life is bigger than basketball, and that’s why I had to come to Marjory Stoneman Douglas to be whatever was needed of me,” he said. “If that was a shoulder to cry on, if that was a friendly face that you passed in the hall, if it was just to have someone with a voice and platform to listen to your wants and needs and be willing to stand with you side-by-side, I wanted to be there. Because we’re stronger together.”

One of the students killed in the shooting, Joaquin Oliver, was a huge Wade fan. He was buried with the star’s No. 3 Heat jersey.

Trending News

“Thank you for reminding me of my purpose,” Wade said. “I try to continue being a leader and a fighter that Joaquin Oliver thought I was.”

He also saluted the students for being vocal about their gun control advocacy in wake of the 2018 shooting. “What I love most and appreciate the most is that you all became activists. You became the faces and voices for those kids all around the world. I’m so proud to say the words ‘MSD Strong.'”

In closing, Wade, who retired this year from professional basketball, imparted a mantra he had with his Heat teammates during their second championship run in Miami: “We fight! We fight! We fight!” The chant was met with an roaring applause.

@DwyaneWade the surprise commencement speaker addressing the graduating class at Stoneman Douglas HS…where 17 lives were taken in a shooting last year.

Wade’s gravity means so much more to our community than the 3 NBA Titles❤️#WadeCounty #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/mzXpBgN8Ml — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) June 2, 2019

He responded to the tragedy in Parkland by making appearances at the school, visiting with surviving students and families of victims, pledging support and paying tribute to the fallen in various ways. He posted a picture to commemorate the Sunday visit on Instagram.

“I was honored to be the commencement speaker today for the graduation class of 2019 for @marjorystonemanhigh …Thank you all and i love you,” he wrote.