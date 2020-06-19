NCAA: Regional games and championships prohibited in Mississippi until flag changed

In a policy that only impacts Mississippi, the NCAA will prohibit sports teams from hosting regional games and championships or host sites for women’s basketball.

The collegiate sports governing body announced the decision Friday morning. It said the state of Mississippi’s flag was the reason behind the decision.

NCAA said it expanded its Confederate flag policy from championship events from being played where the symbol has a prominent presence.

This will impact baseball, softball, lacrosse and women’s basketball.

In a statement, NCAA leaders wrote, “There’s no place in college athletics or the world for symbols or acts of discrimination and oppression.”

The NCAA hosts 90 championships in 24 sports every year.