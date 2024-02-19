Near average temps for President’s Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – President’s Day will start cold, but with plentiful sunshine, temperatures will warm quickly into the upper-50s. A warming trend will continue throughout the week. We will stay dry until Thursday when showers return to northeast Mississippi.

SUNDAY NIGHT: It will be a winter-like night as lows drop into the mid-20s. With temperatures below freezing and calm winds, frost could develop.

MONDAY: After a cold start to President’s Day, sunny skies will aid in temperatures warming up to a high of 58°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another chilly night with a low near freezing.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will see a warming trend through the week. High temperatures will return to the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Our next rain chance comes in the form of showers for the second half of the day on Thursday.