Near normal early September temps, occasional rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Spotty rain is expected for Labor Day. Slightly higher rain chances will move in through mid-week.

LABOR DAY: Expect a variably cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s. While a couple showers are possible in the afternoon, the best coverage of rain and storms will be confined to areas near the MS River.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers could develop into northeast MS overnight. Expect lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Assuming any morning rain clears out, highs should rebound to near 90° by afternoon. This will set the stage for isolated showers and a few storms to redevelop across northern MS. Most will die out after sunset.

REST OF WEEK: Slightly hotter, more humid air settles in Wednesday and Thursday. A handful of thunderstorms is expected both afternoons, and a locally stronger storm isn’t out of the question.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Rain coverage begins to back off Friday, and the weekend is looking mostly dry! Highs will hover in the upper 80s into Sat/Sun, but overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.