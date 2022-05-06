Near perfect weather ahead this Mother’s Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It has been windy at times, but today’s weather was pleasant overall.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early, turning most clear overnight. Lows in the mid-50s. West winds 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph early.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear and pleasant with highs in the mid-70s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler with lows in the low-50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid-80s. Calm winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-60s. Calm winds.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A strong ridge of high pressure will settle into the region, and we will quickly warm up next week. Record warmth is possible Monday through Thursday with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.