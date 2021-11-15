COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: We will continue a warming trend tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with overnight lows in the low-50s. South wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-50s. South wind 3-5 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be near perfect with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. A few clouds will move in Wednesday afternoon, but the chance of rain will hold off until late Wednesday night. A front will move into the region Wednesday night and Thursday morning with isolated showers possible. Rainfall amounts will be very light, generally 0.01-0.10”.