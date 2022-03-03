Near record high temperatures Thursday, staying very warm for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm weather continues through the weekend. Storm chances ramp up early next week.

THURSDAY: After another cool start, temperatures once again rebound today into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with full sun. Tupelo’s record of 80 degrees from 1974 could be at least tied today. Columbus’ record of 83 degrees will likely be safe.

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues to close out the week, but clouds will build in through the afternoon. Still, highs will reach near 80 degrees thanks to developing southerly breezes.

WEEKEND: Most of the weekend looks dry as temperatures stay in the 80-83 degree range both days. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with a very small chance of a developing shower.

MONDAY: Showers and storms become likely thanks to an incoming cold front. Favorable instability, moisture, and wind shear will be in place to allow for some storms to potentially reach severe limits. Daytime highs scale back slightly into the middle 70s.

MID-WEEK: Forecast confidence drops off, but it looks like some cooler, drier air is set to return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another system is likely to bring more rain and storms to the region later in the week.