Nearly 100 grade school girls realize dream of performing with show choir

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 100 grade school girls realized a dream of performing on the big stage, with an award-winning show choir.

At this camp, the motto could be, learn quickly.

Members of the Tupelo Show Choir “Synergy” were the camp leaders, helping second through sixth-grade girls learn vocals and dance steps for three songs. This is the first Synergy Show Choir Camp. 89 young ladies were taught by Synergy members during the two-day camp at the Performing Arts Center at Tupelo High School.

“I hope they make some new friends interested in the same things they are, if they had offered something like this I would have loved it, I’m glad they get the chance to do this,” said Andrea Brohawn, Synergy.

The young ladies worked hard and had a lot of fun, learning from award-winning show choir members.

“It’s fun, we get to do what we love,” said Mary Kiley, a fifth grader.

“I love singing and dancing, I feel like I was born to do it,” said Collins, a fifth grader.

“I wanted to do this because the first time I saw Show Choir, I love singing and dancing, and my mom works here, I came to watch, I love to hear the melodies of all the different notes,” said Sally Grace, a second grader.

“I want to be in Show Choir and Synergy, my passion is singing one day, I don’t fit in with anything else, but I fit in good with singing,” said Lillian, a second grader.

This past weekend, all the hard work paid off, as the campers took the stage to show what they had learned.

Show Choir Director Danielle Ratliff said it’s good to know there are future Synergy members waiting in the wings.

“The future is so bright, kids are so talented, smart and cute, and fun. The future is exceedingly bright,” said Danielle Ratliff, Show Choir Director.

Organizers plan on making the Synergy Show Choir Camp an annual event.

