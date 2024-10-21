Late October warm up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Continuing the warming trend through the week, warmest by Thur/Fri. Overall, a great week to get any outdoor plans taken care of.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another cool and clear night. Temperatures will easily drop into the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Lots of sun continuing into the week. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s. Mostly clear and dry. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

SECOND HALF: High temperatures keep climbing into the middle to upper 80s. Conditions will stay clear, dry, and sunny. Low temperatures will warm up some, heading back into the middle 50s.