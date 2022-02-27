Nearly 500 gymnasts enter in Tupelo cheerleading competition

The Bancorp South Arena is the sight of two competitions.

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- The Tupelo hotel and restaurant had a boost in revenue.

Victory Athletics hosted a cheer leading competition featuring participants from all over Mississippi as well as Alabama, Tennessee and even Louisiana.

Nearly 500 gymnasts are involved in a meet.

The owner says with parents and other spectators there 4,500 people involved in the event called Genesis.

” Tupelo and Mississippi is such an awesome location here. All the new stuff downtown. The kids and their parents are able to enjoy the new downtown restaurants that are here. 13 years ago when we were those weren’t there. And now we’re able to enjoy them. We’ve got Park City next door best cheese sticks in town.So we love Tupelo,” said Justin Stricklin.

Events will continued through Sunday.