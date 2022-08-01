Nearly a hundred new jobs could be coming to Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a hundred new jobs could be coming to Lowndes County.

At Monday’s meeting, Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with the Golden Triangle Development Link for an incentive package.

The LINK will use the incentives to help bring a manufacturing facility and 90 new jobs to Lowndes County.

The deal includes tax breaks, 300 thousand dollars for infrastructure improvements, and the county will apply for a DIP grant for road improvements.

Economic developers and County leaders can’t release too many details about the company, but they are prepared to make a sizable investment in the area.

“Talking about beginning with a certain square footage that would double in the second phase, and triple over the third phase, maybe up to 200,00o square feet,” said Trip Hairston, President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

The land has been secured for the site, and there are plans in place for water and sewer improvements.