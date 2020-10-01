Need to register to vote? Here’s how to do it in Mississippi

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Amidst the ongoing political turmoil of 2020, more people, like those in Chickasaw County, are making sure their voices are heard this election.

“Your vote is your voice,” says Chickasaw County Circuit Clerk Cassandra Pulliam. “If you don’t have a vote, you don’t have a voice.”

- Advertisement -

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil of 2020, more people, like those in Chickasaw County, are making sure their voices are heard this election.

“Yes voter registration has picked up,” Pulliam says. “We’ve had a good number of people come in to register to vote and change their addresses.”

In 2020, Mississippians have the responsibility of voting in the upcoming presidential election while also making their voice heard on a new state flag design and medical marijuana.

“I’m not for sure if it’s just [the presidential election] or they’re just interested in politics these days,” Pulliam said, when asked about the reason for the increase in voter registration.

While it may sound daunting, registering to vote in Mississippi is quite simple. To register in person, one can visit any local state or federal agency offering government services in their county of residence, like the Chickasaw County Circuit Clerk’s Office at the courthouse.

All that a person would need to bring is either their Mississippi driver’s license or their social security number. Then they would just fill out a voter registration form.

“You’re full name, you’re physical address, you’re mailing address, your drivers license number, or you could provide your last four digits of your social,” Pulliam said, listing the necessary information required on the forms.

Once a person completes their form, the clerk’s office will mail them their voter registration card.

Houston, MS resident Jaden Johns didn’t waste any time in registering to vote on Thursday, coming to the clerk’s office on his 18th birthday.

“Wanted to try and do this as quick as I could so I could be sure to vote whenever the election comes around,” he says.

Ben Easley came in to update his registration information and to submit an absentee ballot since he is a long-haul truck driver.

“If we don’t get out and vote and let the people speak, God knows what we’ll end up with,” he says.

There is also the option of mailing that information to the Circuit Clerk’s office in their county of residence. To qualify for the presidential election, those forms need to be post marked by October 5th.

Click here for the Mississippi Mail-In Voter Registration Application.