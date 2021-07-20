Negatives impacts from Delta variant expected in coming weeks

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Warnings from leaders at the Mississippi State Department of Health indicate the next few week will be an uphill battle because of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs fears hospitalizations and deaths will continue to increase because vaccination rates are stagnant.

During today’s press conference, health leaders say they will protect the integrity of health care systems through covid care units and vaccination restrictions.

There are currently 13 ICU’s in the state with no beds available.

A majority of the hospitalizations and deaths are from unvaccinated people along with people 65 and older.

“What we’ve seen with Delta is that normally you would see 2 or 3 transition cycles within a small group or family – now we’re finding extensive webs,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “We find a case and we can link it to multiple families and over multiple exposures because it’s that much more contagious and it’s a lot easier to sort of track it down through these massive outbreaks.”

Dr. Dobbs recommends outdoor activities versus indoor events for the next several weeks.