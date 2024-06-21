Neighbor complaints lead Amory PD to weed growing operation

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Amory neighbors crying foul leads to a marijuana growing operation.

Amory police and animal control were investigating complaints about livestock and birds living at an Evergreen Street address.

Officers found several marijuana plants in the backyard of the home.

They later found an indoor growing operation, more marijuana, and marijuana seeds.

Arrests are expected in the ongoing investigation.

APD did not say if anyone was arrested today during the seizure.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X