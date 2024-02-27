Neighborhood complaints lead to drug arrests in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Neighborhood complaints about suspected drug activity lead to eight arrests in Monroe County.

On February 15, Monroe County deputies went to a home on Guyton Road in the Bigbee Community, after receiving several complaints about possible drug use at and around that home.

There were eight people there at the time, and deputies reportedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain sight, as well as drug paraphernalia on some of the individuals.

Officers from the Mississippi Department of Corrections were also called in because several of the people were on probation.

One person had an outstanding warrant for drug-related charges.

Eight people were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

The property owner, Jason Sargent, was charged with possession of meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His bond was set at $50,000, but MDOC placed a hold on him.

