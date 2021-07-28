NEMCC chief of police assuming his new position after being asst. chief

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The new police chief for Northeast Mississippi Community College is no stranger to the college.

Anthony Anderson is the new chief for the NEMCC Police Department. Chief Anderson served for three and a half years as assistant chief at the college, before assuming his new role on July first.

- Advertisement -

Chief Anderson says he enjoys working on the campus and is looking forward to continuing to protect and serve the students, faculty, and the public at the community college.

“One of the greatest challenges is, you get to work with youth on a more one on one basis, they are our future and it gives us an opportunity, what greater arena to be in than to actually, hopefully, help youth to become better citizens and we want to also bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community,” said Chief Anderson.

Chief Anderson has also worked for the Union County Sheriff’s Department and the Verona Police Department.