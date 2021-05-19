NEMCC holds ribbon-cutting for new Northeast Ripley facility

RIPLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – Representatives with North East Mississippi Community College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand new Northeast at Ripley Facility.

The new location has six classrooms and conference areas that will focus on providing unique opportunities for students, the workforce, and economic development.

The facility also offers dual enrollment opportunities for high school students as well as high school equivalency coursework (GED).

Construction on the project began in October of 2019.

“This is a great opportunity for North East to provide the workforce training for prospective industries to come in, so we’re going to be working with the economic development team here in Tippah County. We’re going to be working with ARC, national leadership, federal leadership, our state leaders and to get as many funds as we possibly can in this facility to continue to grow,” said Dr. Ricky Ford, NEMCC President.

NEMCC worked with the Tennessee Valley Authority to complete the project.