NEMCC honored as ‘Great Place To Work’ among colleges and universities

BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – It’s another honor for Northeast Mississippi Community College, this time from the “Chronicle of Higher Education.”

That national publication released its rankings, and NEMCC made the list for its teaching environment. The rankings were determined by survey results administered by “Modern Think LLC.”

- Advertisement -

That organization sent surveys to employees, administrators and faculty members at colleges and universities nationwide.

NEMCC President Ricky Ford says it’s important to foster and encourage a positive and morale boosting work environment.

“One of the things we try and do here at Northeast is provide an atmosphere that’s conducive to learning for students, but it’s also conducive for people to want to come to work and provide great working environment, great working hours and also support from the administration so we try to do all of that , and we’re proud of that and proud to be selected to this,” said Ford.

NEMCC was last honored on the Chronicle of Higher Education’s Great Colleges to Work For List in 2014.