NEMCC Hosts ‘HEADS’ Conference For 7th-12th Graders

BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – More than one thousand middle and high school students spent their day learning about career opportunities in manufacturing and other industries at Northeast Mississippi Community College.

NEMCC’s Booneville campus hosted its second annual “Higher Education Achieves Demonstrable Skills” or HEADS Festival.

There was a manufacturer’s midway where students and the public could interact with industry leaders and ask questions about different career fields.

Faculty and staff say it’s an opportunity for students to see opportunities in many career fields in one place.

“When you take a student that comes in here and looks at those electrical boards right there and don’t know what they’re looking at , then they make that light bulb come on, it’s worth it at the end of the day,” said Jonathon Alexander, of NEMCC.

NEMCC’s pep rally was moved so students visiting the campus could take part in the festivities.