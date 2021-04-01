NEMCC Offering Tuition Free Summer Classes For All Students

BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A community college in our region is making it easier for students to take classes this summer.

It may be April Fools Day, but this is no joke, Northeast Mississippi Community College is offering free tuition for all students this summer. They are able to do that with money left over from Covid relief funds.

- Advertisement -

Like most college students, Iveyana Smith is always looking for ways to stretch the dollars. She says being able to attend school, tuition free, would make a big difference.

“As a student, having free tuition it means less stress, less things you have to worry about, less things you have to worry about paying,” Smith said.

NEMCC President Doctor Ricky Ford says the college was looking for ways to help students with federal dollars from the CARES Act. That Act established the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Colleges can only spend the money on Covid related expenses.

“We purchased disinfecting equipment, masks, hand sanitizers, created situations where our classes would have spacing involved in it, so anything covid related we have used to spend it on, then of the money given to each institution of higher education, a certain amount of that money, usually fifty percent, is required to go toward students,” Dr. Ford said.

NEMCC is able to use those dollars to fund the tuition free program.

“You can come to Northeast Mississippi Community College, get free tuition, free room and board and then if you do not stay in the dorm, you get living expense money you can use to pay for your gas and those type of things, so this is taking federal tax dollars and putting it to work with our students,” Dr. Ford said.

The money is available to students taking anywhere from three to twelve credit hours during the summer session at NEMCC. Grants are also available to dual enrollment students.

“I hope people take advantage of this opportunity,” Smith said.

NEMCC expects a big response from current and prospective students to its tuition free summer school. The deadline to apply is May 14th.

For more information on the tuition free summer school grants, go to www.nemcc.edu or you can call the Admissions Office at 800-555 2154.