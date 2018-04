NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – State troopers continue to investigate a deadly Neshoba County crash that killed a Shuqualak man.

The two vehicle crash happened on Highway 15 North, near County Road 573, on Sunday afternoon.

WTOK reports Tommie Orr, 65, died in the accident.

Orr was a longtime Noxubee County educator.

State troopers say it was a head-on collision. The other driver had non life-threatening injuries.