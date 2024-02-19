Neshoba County deputies accuse man of stealing copper

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Neshoba County deputies were accusing a man of taking more than $7,000 in copper from chicken houses.

Billy Hayes was given permission by the property owner to remove scrap from a chicken house that recently burned.

When the owner went to use an electric pump at one of the remaining facilities and could not get it to work.

That’s when it was discovered more than 1,500 feet of copper wire was missing.

The case remained under investigation.

