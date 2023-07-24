Neshoba County Fair festivities are in full swing continuing until Friday

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) – State politicians are fine-tuning their speeches and getting their walking shoes ready for the Neshoba County Fair.

Folks are trying their luck at the carnival games.

All of the fun started this past weekend and will continue until Friday night.

Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty is known for several things but political speaking is one of the most popular.

Local and statewide candidates will speak under the pavilion at Founds Square starting Tuesday.

Lt. Governor candidates speak on Wednesday and gubernatorial candidates take the microphone on Thursday.

