Neshoba County woman indicted for fraudulently receiving SNAP benefits

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Neshoba County woman was accused of swindling more than $46,000 in SNAP benefits.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services said April Long was indicted on the charge.

She was accused of not reporting household income accurately to MDHS.

The investigations division of MDHS collected the evidence and turned it over to the local district attorney.

