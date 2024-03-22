Neshoba County woman pleads guilty to SNAP fraud

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman from Neshoba County has to pay thousands in restitution for defrauding the state’s SNAP benefits program.

44-year-old April Long pleaded guilty to fraud in Neshoba County Circuit Court.

Long admitted that she did not accurately report her income and household composition when she received SNAP benefits between April 2017 and April 2022.

Long has been ordered to pay full restitution of more than $46,000. She is also now disqualified from participating in the SNAP program for 12 months.

You can report suspected fraud to MDHS online or by calling the Fraud Tip Line.

