Nettleton fire department looks for more people to add to team

NETTLETON,Miss. (WCBI)- The Nettleton Fire Department is looking for more people to add to their team.

The department is hosting a recruitment fair on February 7th.

Candidates must be 18 years or older to attend and bring a valid driver’s license without restrictions.

And here are just a few of the open positions the department is looking to fill : Support Staff, E-M-R, Volunteer Firefighter, and Pump operator.

The meeting will begin at 6pm.

Members encourage folks to come out if they’re interested