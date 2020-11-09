NETTLETON, MISS. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi high school is one of the 31 chosen for a pilot program that helps students who are looking to take the ACT college entrance exam.

The Jumpstart program is funded by the legislature, its goal is to get high school juniors prepared for the ACT exam early next year.

“With the ACT, if we can get their scores up, it creates money, in college, scholarships for the students,” said Nettleton High School Principal Justin Hollis.

When Justin Hollis became principal of Nettleton High School two years ago, one of his top priorities was to help students improve their ACT scores.

He believes Jumpstart will do just that.

ACT is the entrance exam used by most colleges and universities to make admissions decisions.

Juniors will have ACT prep every day. And in December, when the school gets the materials, plans call for 30 to 35-minute daily learning modules, focusing on the English portion of the ACT test.

Cassandra Bowen teaches ACT Prep classes and believes the Jumpstart program will be a big help to students.

“We do practice quizzes, talk a little bit about the parts they are lower in, so I’m anxious to see how these modules will help increase their scores,” Bowen said.

And as Hollis points out, higher ACT scores also help the entire school.

“It is part of our accountability model so that helps the school as well,” Hollis said.

This is the first year for the Jumpstart test prep program. Next year the school hopes to expand to other areas, such as math and science.

Juniors will start the ACT learning modules on December seventh. Students are encouraged to take the ACT as many times as possible, in order to get the best score.