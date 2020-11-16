NETTLETON, MISS. (WCBI) – A mural that pays tribute to the history of a Monroe County town is nearing completion.

On Most days, when the weather is nice, Tony Bullard is working on the Nettleton mural.

“Fortunately we’ve had some good weather, so I’ve been able to get a lot done in a short period of time,” Bullard said.

The mural, which covers the entire exterior north wall of the Dorothy J Lowe Public Library, features a downtown scene from the 1950s, four notable people with ties to Nettleton, along with the school mascot, a portrait of President Roosevelt, who visited the region launching TVA, and other scenes. There are still a few details to paint.

“In the brown area, there will be lettering, some towns, like Lee, Monroe, surrounding towns, it will look like a map, the car scene, more detail, names of businesses,” Bullard said.

There are some surprises in the mural, there are some optical illusions. For instance, the train, no matter where you stand, the train appears to be following you.

“The way I did the shadowing and the shading and all, it gives the illusion,” he said.

Bullard has spent countless hours working on the mural but says it has been a privilege and a learning experience.

“It’s like a big playground for me, I get to come out here and meet a lot of people in the process, I’m learning as I go, because the portraits, on here, I’m learning about each one as I paint it,” Bullard said.

Bullard hopes to be finished with the mural by the end of the year.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, along with the town of Nettleton, is sponsoring the mural. Bullard has painted murals for other towns.