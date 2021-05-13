Nettleton main street association to open a new splash pad

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Nettleton is giving residents a way to cool off and stay active.

With rising temperatures, families now have an opportunity to beat the heat.

” The community has been wanting a splash pad for years,” said Main Street Director and City Clerk Dana Burchman.

Nettleton is adding a new amenity to the town.

Dana Burchman says the association received funds to begin construction.

” We were awarded in 2020 with a $97,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Mississippi. Splash pads are expensive, and we were finally able to get the grant on it,” said Burchman.

But, this project didn’t happen overnight.

A few helping hands got this project up and running.

Emma Mask, with Nettleton High School’s Beta Club, attended Main Street Association’s meeting. Her organization pitched the idea of building the splash pad back in April of 2020.

” Being a part of the Beta Club, we wanted to give back to the community and do something we know can make an impact in our community,” said Mask.

” You have towns like Amory and Tupelo that already have splash pads, and it’s just too much to drive 20 minutes away for your kids to have a place to get in the water and even just enjoying outside,” said Williamson.

A new splash pad wasn’t the only item listed in the grant. Funds also cover two public outdoor restrooms.

” The first grant we got was for the park itself. We already had the original park equipment there, and then we put a pavilion over at the baseball field,” said Burchman.

And hopefully, more people will utilize the downtown area.

” You have businesses opening up on the main street trying to get to the new consumers. You’re getting more of the economy booming in Nettleton. Businesses are buying buildings,” said Williamson.

” With our town being so small, it’ll give us something the kids and everyone something to do,” said Mask.

Nettleton Main Street Association and Beta Club will host a dedication ceremony on April 15 at Veterans Park from 11 am to 2 pm.