Nettleton man charged with vehicle burglary in Tupelo

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – a Nettleton man already out on bond is charged with 5 counts of auto burglary.

On September 26, Tupelo Police responded to the area of Van Burn Avenue and Tyler Drive about an individual attempting to break into vehicles.

When officers arrived, they made contact with multiple property owners who said a suspect was seen pulling on car door handles.

Officers located the suspect, 27-year-old Tiyosha L. Pratt.

Pratt was charged with 5 counts of burglary of a vehicle.

Pratt was also out on bond for burglary of vehicle at the time of the arrest, had his previous bond revoked by

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Sumner.

The case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

