Nettleton man faces drug and theft charges in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Nettleton man is in the Monroe County Jail facing drug and theft charges.

On the morning of March 8, Monroe County Deputies and Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested Antonio Kimmett Joiner at his home.

During the arrest they reportedly found a 4 wheeler that had been reported stolen in Lee County and Crystal Methamphetamine.

Joiner has been charged with Possession of Meth and Possession of Stolen Property.

He was also wanted by the Department of Corrections.

Joiner has 28 years suspended jail time from previous felony convictions.

He is awaiting an initial appearance.

