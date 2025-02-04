Nettleton man pleads guilty to sexual battery in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Nettleton man will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery charges.

Zachary Pierce Bennett pleaded guilty this week in Monroe County Circuit Court to two counts of sexual battery of a minor under the age of 14.

Bennett was arrested in September 2023 and later indicted by a Monroe County Grand Jury on four counts of Sexual Battery and one count of Child Molestation.

Monroe County SVU conducted the investigation.

