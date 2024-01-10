Nettleton man receives sentence for child porn possession

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – After being charged with failing to register as a sex offender, a Nettleton man received a sentence of more than 13 years for possessing child pornography.

49-year-old Clyde Hall was on federal supervised release for a child pornography conviction when he was charged for not registering in the Northern District of Mississippi as a sex offender.

A cyber tip revealed that Hall had been viewing child pornography on his cell phone device following his release from prison. He had over 180 videos stored in his Google account. Hall’s prior child pornography conviction enhanced his penalties.

On Wednesday, Hall was sentenced to 162 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

