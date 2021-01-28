NETTLETON, MISS. (WCBI) – The police chief in one Monroe County town has a stern warning for those who are vandalizing signs of political candidates.

https://youtu.be/sqFnmwXb4v0

Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan was driving through the intersection at Metts Road and Highway 145 when he noticed political signs, including his, had been hit by vandals.

“We have been coming through, finding some signs torn down, looks like they did it with a knife, tore this one up real bad, got mine a couple of times,” Chief Monaghan said.

Some yard signs for various political candidates have also come up missing. Chief Monaghan says the damaged signs have been repaired and are back in place. He says the suspects are trespassing on private property when they vandalize political signs. Also, the larger signs are expensive.

“Some of these signs are over a hundred dollars a piece,” he said.

Chief Monaghan says police are tracking down leads in the case and he promises those responsible will be prosecuted once they’re caught.

“It’s not no joke, we’re going to find out who is doing it, and will prosecute them. Kids will be kids, I lived out here most of my life, I did things too, but you can’t destroy property,” Monaghan said.

Chief Monaghan says those responsible will face misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief.

Monaghan faces Thomas Adams in the race for Nettleton Police Chief. The election is April sixth.