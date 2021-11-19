Nettleton woman arrested after allegedly stealing car

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Nettleton woman is arrested for allegedly stealing a car after test driving it off the lot.

On November 10th, Metro Ford personnel told Tupelo Police that Amanda Turner test drove a 2019 Dodge Charger and never returned it.

The next day, the vehicle was found behind the Town House Hotel on South Gloster.

Police arrested Turner yesterday.

She is charged with grand larceny -The of a Motor Vehicle.

Turner’s bond is set at 5 thousand dollars.