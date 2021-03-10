NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Nettleton woman is accused of embezzling more than 25,000 dollars.

State Auditor Shad White says Polly Tutor took the money from the Itawamba County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Investigators claim Tutor made unauthorized purchases with the district’s debit card and wrote unauthorized checks to herself and others.

White believes the alleged scheme started in June 2014 and continued until August 2020.

Auditors were alerted after a tax lien was filed against the district for nonpayment of payroll taxes.

Several of the agency’s bank accounts had been depleted.

Her bond was set at 10,000 dollars.

If convicted, she faces 25 years in prison.