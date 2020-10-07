Nettleton’s Patterson Named Player of the Week

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – Nettleton Tigers running back Roderick Patterson was clawing his way down the field Friday night for a grand total of 208 yards and three touchdowns against Belmont.

After missing time due to quarantine, Patterson put on a performance that he credits to the hard work he and this team put in during the week to be ready for the Friday night lights!

- Advertisement -

“Really it all starts at practice,” Patterson said. “We always say get all our work in at practice and have fun on Fridays. Put all the work in on the field. It felt good because I went two weeks without touching a football to now have probably the best game of my season.”

“He’s a kid that worked very, very hard all summer,” head coach John Keith said. “You hate it when kids lose opportunities, but he’s made up for it. He’s earned all of this because of how hard he works so I hope we keep having opportunities to be successful moving forward.”

Nettleton plays Kossuth Thursday.