It’s Never Too Late to Graduate

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Graduation isn’t something everyone gets to experience in the traditional way, but one local group is changing that for some graduates.

The Ms. Smith’s Educational Services held their graduation ceremony this afternoon.

The graduates weren’t your average high school grads.

The oldest one was 75-years-old.

Director Niya Smith says she created her program to help people achieve their dreams.

“It’s a step in life that you can finish. That you can call complete. There is so many children when I was in the school district that didn’t have a diploma, and they wanted one so bad, but they did not get a chance to graduate. I just looked into some different schools to see what we can do, and we partnered with Vicksburg community school.”

Smith says the program has successfully helped a few dozen people go through the graduation experience.