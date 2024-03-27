New Albany furniture maker wins Mississippi Makers Challenge

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – This year’s winner of the Mississippi Makers Challenge is The Destin Collection from Kevin Charles Furniture in New Albany.

The announcement was made today by Governor Tate Reeves at the state capital.

The Destin Collection, which offers custom designs for living rooms received 47% of the total votes in the final Round of 4.

The competition highlights the best of Mississippi’s manufacturing community.

Representatives from Kevin Charles Furniture were presented with a trophy and a ‘Winner’ banner during the announcement.

“I can’t leave out the Kevin Charles staff, our associates back in New Albany who are just a handful of the hardworking Mississippians that make the world turn in Mississippi, we couldn’t do it without them and they are the backbone of all of us no matter what we do,” said Rusty Berryhill, KCF President.

There were 71 products submitted in this year’s competition and a total of 118,210 votes, which is the second-most in contest history.

