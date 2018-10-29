New Albany man arrested for alleged bomb threat on a furniture plant

ECRU, Miss. (WCBI) – A New Albany man sits behind bars tonight after being accused of making a bomb threat at the Ashley Furniture plant in Ecru.

26 year-old Gavin McWilliams made his initial court appearance today and is being charged with making a false bomb threat.

Ecru Police Chief Matthew Stringer says they were first tipped off about the alleged bomb threat this past Friday.

Once on scene, investigators immediately evacuated the building and brought in bomb dogs to make sure the threat wasn’t credible.

Stringer says during their investigation, several tips led them to McWilliams, and he was arrested on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was an employee at Ashley Furniture.

However, police say they’re still investigating the motive behind the alleged threat.

“A bomb threat is serious, there’s no good time to do something like this, whether it’s a prank or something more serious. I’d like to think that maybe with all of the stuff going on in Ponotoc county that kind of tightens the reigns that we are serious about this and we will do all we can to make an arrest and put a stop to it,” says Chief Stringer.

Bond for McWilliams was set at $200,000.

He’s currently being held at the Union County Jail.