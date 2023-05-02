New Albany man charged with capital murder of 7-week-old child

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – A New Albany man accused of killing a seven-week-old child is being held without bond.

26-year-old Arthur Eurek was charged with capital murder.

New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said the investigation started on April 23.

Child Protective Service notified Robertson’s officers about a child in Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, in Memphis, with head and body trauma.

Investigators said Eurek was watching the little boy and called the mother to say the child wasn’t acting right. She called 911 and the child was taken to a New Albany hospital before being flown to Memphis.

Seven-week-old Ryker Burns died this past Sunday. An autopsy will be done.

Eurek was originally charged with child abuse. The charges were upgraded on Monday.

