New Albany police ask for public’s help to find suspected car thief

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – New Albany police are asking for the public’s help to nab a car thief.

Police Chief Chris Robertson said this security camera video shows the entire incident. It was Tuesday evening around 10, when a light-colored pickup truck, with a car hauling trailer, pulled into the parking lot of the Glenfield Laundromat, at 1009 West Bankhead in New Albany.

As you see in the video, the suspect, a heavyset white man, loads a black 2014 Nissan Maxima onto the trailer. The thief then drives out of the parking lot, with the stolen car on the trailer.

The license plate on the stolen car is a Mississippi tag, G42ON3.

Robertson said the owner of the car had parked it in the lot, while he went to work at a nearby business. If you saw something Tuesday night or have information about the stolen car or the suspect, you are asked to call the New Albany Police Department at (662)534-2222.

